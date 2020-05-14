As UFC returns to action, Wichita MMA fighter waits his turn to fight on ultimate stage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to action last weekend.

It is the first sport to do so in the United States since the coronavirus seemingly shut down the sports world back in March.

Over the past few months, with gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MMA fighters, like Steven “The Ninja” Nguyen have seen the way they normally train change.

“MMA fighters, we need contact, I need training partners to punch and kick and wrestle and all of that stuff, that’s one aspect that is 100-percent super, super different,” said Nguyen.

However, that doesn’t mean the Wichita native hasn’t found alternative ways.

He says he’s been training in isolation and at times, even outside.

“Now, I kind of get to take a step back and focus on little things I need to work on and this whole quarantine has kind of helped me focus on that more,” said Nguyen.

The UFC returned last weekend, holding UFC 249 down in Jacksonville, Florida. This all comes after the state deemed professional sports as essential.

While fighters jumped back into the octagon, they done so in an arena without fans.

It’s an experience Nguyen has seen first hand, when he fought in the Dana White Contender Series last year.

“I think the only people that were allowed to be there were my family and a couple of friends and then my opponents family and a couple of friends, Dana White, the judges, the referee, that’s it, there wasn’t too many people so I understand how those fighters are feeling,” said Nguyen.

It’s something Nguyen believes can actually be an advantage for fighters.

“In my perspective, I’d actually rather fight that way in a quiet arena, no one is there, I can hear my coaches, I can hear their coaches, you know I can hear everything,” said Nguyen.

With all eyes on the UFC right now, Nguyen is hopeful he’ll be able to put the gloves back on soon and take a step closer to eventually fighting on that stage.

“I’m probably looking more towards the Summer, sometime towards the end of Summer I’ll be fighting again, and the goal after that is to fight for the UFC after this fight,” said Nguyen.

Fights are continuing to be held in Jacksonville, as the UFC Fight Night took place Wednesday night.

Another UFC Fight Night event is set to take place on Saturday, May 16, with Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris as the main event.

