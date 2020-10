Florida Atlantic and Kansas play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Capacity for KU basketball games this season at Allen Fieldhouse will be limited to 1,500 people. 850 of the 1,500 seats will be allotted to donors.

Normal capacity at Allen Fieldhouse is 16,300.

The Jayhawks released their revised season schedule on Monday.