Auggie Navarro Pro-Am has exemption for Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a big week of golf in Wichita with the Wichita Open teeing off on Thursday. The busy week of golf started with the Auggie Navarro Pro-Am on Sunday.

The Auggie Navarro golf tournament, benefiting college scholarships for high school seniors, has evolved to include a Pro-Am with a Wichita Open exemption this year.

At stake for one lucky golf professional was an exemption into the 156-player field for the Wichita Open Benefiting KU Wichita Pediatrics, an event on the Korn Ferry Tour, to be played June 17-21 at Crestview Country Club.

Each event has four exemptions, where a Korn Ferry non-member can apply and receive an exemption to be a player in the 156-player field. These exemptions can be used however, the event tournament director thinks best. The Auggie Navarro Pro-Am had 32 professionals from an assortment of local ties and mini-tours that competed for one of these four exemptions.

One of those golfers was Charlie Hillier, a former golfer at KU.

“It’s there for the taking. My game is there right now. I’ve been playing well at home, I’ve been playing well at practice rounds,” said Hillier.

“It’s just tough for us to play-in right now with COVID, especially with no Q score last year, so it’s, get hot at the right time and stay hot, so it’s great to be out here.”

