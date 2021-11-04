4A boys soccer: Augusta enters State semifinals as leading scoring team in Kansas

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday night semifinals kickoff around the state in Olathe, Wichita and Topeka for boys soccer.

In Class 4A, the Augusta Orioles are the top team in their bracket with a 17-2 record. This Orioles team can score. They tallied over 100 goals during the regular season, the most be any team in the state this season. They will rely on that skill to try to win two more games.

“We’re going to have to play our perfect game. We’re going to have to execute what we’ve been talking about all week,” Dusty Buell, Augusta’s head coach. “We’re going to have to do our very best and what ever that individual best is for each kid out here it’s going to be enough, but we have to have it all.”

The Orioles play Bishop Miege at 5 p.m. on Friday at Hummer Sports Park Soccer Stadium in Topeka.

To view the 4A bracket, click here.

