AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Augusta is coming off an above .500 season in which they went 6-4.

“We had such a good positive culture and vibe last year,” explained head coach Jason Filbeck. “Kids just really buying into the leadership, and I just want to see that continue, because we are probably more talented in some ways than last year but we are looking for that leadership.”

Since 2016, the Orioles have had exactly 29 wins and 29 losses. Coach Filbeck is entering his eighth season with Augusta, he says the season can’t get here soon enough.

“As long as we stay healthy, I feel like we have a good crew,” added Filbeck. “We’re not as deep as some years, but we’ve got a lot of talent coming back that started for us last year, so we feel like we’re in a good spot.”

This year, they hope they have the experience and leadership to go farther than last season’s first-round exit from the playoffs.

“I think we’re really close,” said senior offensive lineman, Dylen Slusser. “We’ve been working hard in practice, and we just have to keep working hard and getting better.”