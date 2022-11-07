WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school.

Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 at Nickerson High School, I will be signing my NLI to go play basketball for @lowaWBB and these amazing coaches that have been nothing short of amazing to my family and myself! Everyone is welcome to come! Go Hawks.” Ava Jones, @avajones_35

Jones and her family were hit by an alleged impaired driver while in Louisville on Tuesday, July 5, for a basketball tournament. Jones’ dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries. Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries.

KSN News has followed the family through the ordeal, the recovery, and the return to Kansas.

Two days before the crash, Jones’ announced on social media that she committed to the University of Iowa. Even though the crash changed a lot of things for her and her family, her Twitter post on Monday morning shows that it did not change her commitment to Iowa.