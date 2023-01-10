Ava Jones signs National Letter of Intent to play at Iowa (KSN Photo)

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones suited up to make the first basket against Halstead Tuesday night. This is the first score she has gained for the team since being injured after being hit by a car.

As the whistle blew for tipoff, Nickerson got the ball. The team passed the ball back and forth on their home court, with Jones gaining possession last.

She was under the basket, took a step, and shot the ball to score two points.

The crowd erupted as Jones walked off the court.

Before being able to sit down, Ava was hugged by a coach and handed a bouquet of flowers from the lady Dragons.

The Nickerson Panthers beat the Halstead Dragons 50-45.

Jones’s first shot back can be seen on the PantherTV YouTube account.

After high school, Jones plans to play basketball for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. She signed an NLI back in November.