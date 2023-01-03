WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before he heads to Manhattan to join the Kansas State football program, Maize quarterback Avery Johnson has one last piece of business to tend to.

The No. 1 player in the state of Kansas for the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The four-star signal caller was selected to participate in the game on Nov. 11. Participants spent a week in Orlando, Florida, leading up to the game to prepare with some of the nation’s best athletes.

The game sets the players into two groups: Team Phantom and Team Speed. Johnson will be a part of Team Phantom and is paired with Iowa State signee JJ Kohl, who is also a four-star quarterback.

Reports say both Johnson and Kohl struggled to gel with the team at the beginning of the week, but Johnson was able to get in better rhythm with the offense as the week went on. Both quarterbacks will be featured in the game.

The Under Armour All-America Game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN. It will also stream on WatchESPN.