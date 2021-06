WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday following a Saturday night hit-and-run. An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Lynny Poell, 26, was leaving a business in the 100 block of S. Greenwood and was struck by a car traveling north on Greenwood.

Poell's family says she is sedated at this time, but if she could talk, she would say she doesn't want any negativity to come from the incident. "Lynny is not a hateful person. She doesn't hate anybody and I think she understands people make mistakes," said Poell's cousin, Michael Ormsby.