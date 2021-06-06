Barton C.C. opens NJCAA tournament with 2-1 win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton Community College men’s soccer team recovered from an early goal deficit to win 2-1 over Coastal Bend College in its first pool play contest in the NJCAA Division I Tournament Wichita’s Stryker Sports Complex.

Improving to 13-2-1 on the year, the 7th seeded Cougars will face 2nd seeded Salt Lake Community College at 1:00 p.m. Monday to wrap up pool play.  Coastal Bend, who knocked off Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday to hand the Bruins (13-1-1) their lone loss of the year, drop to 9-4-2 on the season.

Barton’s victory puts the Cougars in the driver’s seat to advance into Wednesday’s national semifinals.  A victory over Salt Lake moves Barton into the semifinal round but a loss brings goal differential into play with a three-way tie as the Bruins would need to win by two or more goals to advance. Coastal Bend also has hopes, needing the Bruins to win 1-0 on Monday to remain alive.

(Barton C.C. Athletics contributed information to this article.)

