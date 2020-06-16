Baseball returns to Kansas in Sunflower Collegiate League Opening Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While MLB and its players continues its stalemate, the Sunflower Collegiate League is giving Wichitans live baseball.

On Monday, all nine teams within the SCL hit the diamond in the league’s Opening Day.

TODAY IS THE DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/W0ynOLm0nN — Sunflower Baseball (@SunflowerBsb) June 15, 2020

As prominent baseball summer leagues around the nation remain shutdown, the SCL has become a summer sanctuary for college players whose seasons were canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Scores

Great Bend Bat Cat 10 – Mulvane Pirates 5

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 4 – Sunflower Seeds 2

Haysville Aviators 15 – Sluggers Elliot 1

Hutchinson Monarchs 7 – Newton Rebels 2

Derby Twins 9 – Rose Hills Sluggers 7