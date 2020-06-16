Baseball returns to Kansas in Sunflower Collegiate League Opening Day

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While MLB and its players continues its stalemate, the Sunflower Collegiate League is giving Wichitans live baseball.

On Monday, all nine teams within the SCL hit the diamond in the league’s Opening Day.

As prominent baseball summer leagues around the nation remain shutdown, the SCL has become a summer sanctuary for college players whose seasons were canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Scores

Great Bend Bat Cat 10 – Mulvane Pirates 5

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 4 – Sunflower Seeds 2

Haysville Aviators 15 – Sluggers Elliot 1

Hutchinson Monarchs 7 – Newton Rebels 2

Derby Twins 9 – Rose Hills Sluggers 7

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories