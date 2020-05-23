Basketball players, trainers get back on the hardwood as organized sports allowed to get going

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Organized sports were allowed to get going under Phase 2 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan.

That gave basketball players and trainers the chance to get back out on the hardwood.

Dave Resa, a local basketball shooting trainer, put a dozen kids through a wide range of drills at the Wichita Sports Forum Friday afternoon.

“By now, they would have been in three tournaments, 15 games, they would have been getting their legs for Summer,” said Resa. “So, I told them, we’re going to be working on fundamentals, balance.”

After shaking off a little rust, Resa says those who came out to participate started to find their shooting touch once again.

“We’re not working on percentages, as thye went and sweat a little bit, I started to see their shot come back,” said Resa.

As for other organized sports, like baseball and softball, things will look a little different moving forward.

Several guidelines from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association were laid out saying that no more than 15 people can gather in one area. They must also social distance.

Other things, like high fives after games won’t be allowed at this time.