NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bethel College men’s basketball team is returning to the NAIA Round of 16, and they have an opportunity to knock off the number one seed.

The Threshers have already been a postseason spoiler after beating four seeded Saint Francis last weekend. Now they will get a shot at No. 1 Arizona Christian on Thursday in Kansas City.

“The beauty of it is, there is no pressure now. We’re a five seed going against the one,” said Threshers head coach Jayson Artaz. “The pressure is kind of gone, the pressure is enjoy the moment, get a chance to maybe have an upset. Do something really special that hasn’t been done here in a long time. “

The Threshers made it to the Round of 16 last season but lost to Shawnee State by 10. This season they approach the postseason with a different attitude and experience.

“We’ve been working all year for this moment,” said senior forward Bryant Mocaby. “Even before the season started, in our preseason and everything. We’re excited but last year was all about fun and being in the moment. This year we are going to try to make a run.”

With a 28-7 record, the Threshers will put their season on the line against Arizona Christian on Thursday at 5p.m. in Kansas City at the Municipal Auditorium.