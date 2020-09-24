Big 12 conference openers include 1st games for Baylor, TCU

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston. Kansas plays Baylor this week in Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s debut. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The Big 12 is ready to open conference play in its 25th season. All 10 teams are set to play in league games Saturday.

TCU and Baylor will be playing their season openers after being unable to play their scheduled non-conference games because of COVID-19.

Among the games, Kansas State is at No. 3 Oklahoma. The Sooners last season had their five-year road winning streak ended in a 48-41 loss at K-State.

Dave Aranda will make his head coaching debut at Baylor against Kansas and his former boss Les Miles. TCU tries for its 19th consecutive home-opening win against Iowa State.

