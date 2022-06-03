KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The men’s and women’s Big 12 basketball tournament has extended their stay in Kansas City for two more years.

“Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said.

The deal extends Kansas City as the host for 2026 and 2027.

According to the Kansas City Sports Commission, crowds at the 2022 tournament averaged 18,000 fans at T-Mobile Center.

The women’s tournament at Municipal Auditorium recorded their highest number of fans in the quarterfinals since 2013.

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

The Big 12 Tournament welcomes fans from across the conference who not only come to watch their favorite schools play, but also take part in all the event surrounding the tournament.

The T-Mobile Center, formerly the Sprint Center, has hosted the men’s tournament since 2010.