Big 12 holds Media Days, Wichita’s Hall ready for big season at Iowa State

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNW) – Breece Hall took college football by storm last season, leading the country with 1,572 rushing yards. Now the Wichita native is hungry for an even bigger season in 2021.

Hall was a First Team All American across the board last season, the first unanimous All-American in Iowa State history. He added a few more accolades to his resume with the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honor. He finished runner-up for the Doak Walker Award and was sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

After all of that he has bigger goals for the 2021 season.

“Obviously I had a pretty good season last year, but for me I know I haven’t reached my full potential. I always have room to get better,” Hall said at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington on Wednesday.

“Coach Campbell preaches to me about doing those little things right. I really had to sit back and watch some film and go over my game. I’m not that young freshman or sophomore anymore. For me I’m just trying to be my best self.”

Hall was a standout at Northwest High School in Wichita and is entering his junior season at Iowa State.