Big 12 quickly working to expand before Texas, OU departures

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Houston running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Cincinnati defensive lineman Jabari Taylor (90) reacts after sacking Miami (Ohio) quarterback AJ Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Central Florida running back Isaiah Bowser (5) looks for a way past Boise State safety Tyreque Jones (21) and linebacker Riley Whimpey (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Big 12 quickly moved into expansion mode with Texas and Oklahoma preparing to leave for the SEC. There will be no perfect replacements for the only two Big 12 teams to win national championships.

And there will be no teams coming from other Power Five leagues. Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU and Houston are four likely expansion candidates.

That’s a top 10 team, a huge school that recently had a perfect season, an independent with a nationwide fan base and a Texas team in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Texas and Oklahoma will start SEC play no later than 2025.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories