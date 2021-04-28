Big 12 spring sees unexpected changes at Texas and Kansas

FILE – TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie waits for the time out during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

There were two Big 12 football teams with different coaches this spring when he appeared there would be no coaching turnover in the league.

Former Alabama offensive coordinator has completed his first spring at Texas after replacing the fired Tom Herman.

Interim head coach Emmett Jones leads Kansas through its spring game Saturday. He led spring drills after Les Miles was dismissed because of allegations from his LSU tenure.

Second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda got to go through his first spring drills after they were canceled last year because of the pandemic.