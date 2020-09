Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2012, file photo, Baylor’s Matt Ritchey (45) stands on the field by a Big 12 Conference logo during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Waco, Texas. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby feels good about where the league is with nine teams getting ready to play season openers this week. But the game not being played provides a stark reminder of the uncertainty of playing amid COVID-19. TCU won’t be on the field because of a virus outbreak on its campus. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before the competition on players, coaches, and staff.

The conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families.

The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.

The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

