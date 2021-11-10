Bishop Carroll athletes sign National Letters of Intent

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven athletes at Bishop Carroll High School signed their letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Between the seven athletes, there were four softball players, one swimmer, one soccer player, and one track athlete.

Kadence Brewster and her twin sister Kiley will continue their athletic careers at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Their parents are Michelle and Josh Brewster, and they are coached at Bishop Caroll by Steve Harshberger. Kadence will major in Interior Design, and Kiley will major in Business.

Meredith Robinson signed a letter of intent with Garden City Community College for Softball. Her parents

are Jeremy and Li-Ping Robinson, and she plans to major in Biology. Her coach at Bishop Carroll is Steve

Harshberger.

Kendall Forbes signed a letter of intent with Pittsburg State University for Softball. Her parents are P.J. and

Stephanie Forbes, and she plans to major in Business. Her coach at Bishop Carroll is Steve Harshberger.

Destiny Hoy signed a letter of intent with Rogers State University in Claremore, OK, for Soccer. Her

parents are Brad and Dalenda Hoy, and she plans to major in Sports Management. Her coach at Bishop

Carroll is Greg Rauch.

Hope Jackson, a multiple state championship track athlete, will continue her career at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Her parents are Brett and Natalie Jackson, and she plans to major in Kinesiology/Physical Therapy. Her coach at Bishop Carroll is Cory Swords.

Zoe Winter signed a letter of intent with the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO, for Swimming. Her

mother is Shellie Winter, and she plans to major in Business/Political Science. Her coach at Bishop Carroll is Spencer Shellhammer.