Bishop Carroll baseball eyes up postseason run

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As high school spring sports regular seasons wind down, the Bishop Carroll baseball team is ready to make a strong postseason run.

The Golden Eagles won a City League title this week and are on a double digit game winning streak.

“Heading into the postseason we are thinking about how we can get onto State,” said Jorey Faber, a player on the Golden Eagle baseball team. “We’ve been working all year to develop our staff and our pitching to get there. I think we have a good group of guys. We have 10 seniors on the team, who really know how to swing the bat.

Postseason play across the state starts on Monday, May 17.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories