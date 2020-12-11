Bishop Carroll hosts outdoor wrestling duel against Wichita Northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in a Kansas state-sanctioned high school wrestling duel, Bishop Carroll hosted Wichita Northwest outdoors, at their high school football field.

Kyle Cline, Bishop Carroll’s head wrestling coach explained, “My athletic director came up and asked if I wanted to host it. I texted him ‘Hey, why don’t we do it on the football field.’ Just kind of joking. And then he not even 30 seconds later he said, ‘Yes. Let’s make it happen.'”

Because the event was outside, parents of the wrestlers were able to sit in the stands and cheer their teens on for the first time all season.

Heather Moore, a parent for a Wichita Northwest wrestler said, “I’ve never been to a wrestling meet outside and I thought that sounded like so much fun.”

“Part of it is I think they’re just excited to be out and watch their kids perform. But I think I’m a venue like this because it’s different, I think it adds a little bit of excitement to it,” said Bishop Carroll parent, Jeff Pacha.

The closely contested duel ended up finishing in favor of the Bishop Carroll Eagles, 43-33.