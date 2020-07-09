Bishop Carroll, Kapaun seniors get ‘One Last Game’ on the diamond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of spring sports this year across the country.

That left seniors without the opportunity to finish out their high school athletic careers.

However, over at Newman University on Wednesday, seniors for both the Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel baseball teams got to suit up and play in one last game.

“It is pretty cool to be able to come back out here and play one last time with these guys,” said Ethan McMillan, Bishop Carroll senior first baseman.

It was a sentiment echoed by Crusaders shortstop Jackson Bezdek.

“It is everything I could have asked for,” said Bezdek.

A consolation prize for a senior season that was lost for both players.

“It was really tough at the start, I was really looking forward to this senior season for all of my high school career,” said McMillan. “Baseball has been my sport growing up and for me to not have my last season was real killer, I hated it,” added Bezdek.

Both programs decided to come together, find a date that worked for everyone and hold one last game.

“I really wanted to give those kids to put out that starting lineup, to give those seniors, especially the ones that aren’t going to play in college a chance to play a game their senior year,” said Charlie Ebright, Bishop Carroll head baseball coach.

As Crusaders head coach Ryan Burr put it, it was a chance for the players to get back to some sort of normalcy.

“It’s an opportunity to get our seniors something they were robbed of and we can’t get back everything they lost, not even close,” said Burr.

While it was slated to be just an exhibition game, players like McMillan weren’t holding back.

“We are definitely going to be competitive, I have no doubt about that, but, I know I will at least,” said McMillan.

Especially since it was game pitting two rivals against one another.

“It’s not an exhibition, whatever anyone says, this is game, this is for real,” said Bezdek.

Ebright says they played a nine inning game, instead the usual seven that they normally play.

“We aren’t going to turn the scoreboard on tonight but we will be keeping score,” said Ebright.

Both Ebright and Burr say they were hoping to get the win and the bragging rights that come along with it.

“Well, actually, I think this is the only game that I know is going on so we going to call ourselves National Champs if we win this game,” said Burr.

The six Golden Eagles and three Crusaders seniors were honored before the game.