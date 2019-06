WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles softball team had the bats working in their 5A regional title game.

The Golden Eagles put 16 runs on the board as they cruised past the Maize Eagles, 16-1.

The win pushed Bishop Carroll’s record to 20-2 on the season.

Now, they will get to stay close to home when they play in the 5A State Championships next week at Maize High School.