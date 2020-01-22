Bishop Carroll seniors sign letters of intent

Wichita, KS. (Bishop Carroll Catholic High School) – This afternoon two Bishop Carroll seniors signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Sam Holmes signed with Newman University for Triathlon. Her parents are Jason and Martina, and her Swimming coach at Bishop Carroll is Spencer Shellhammer. Sam’s coach at Newman will be Jeff Lovgren.

Hannah Landwehr signed with Tabor College for Basketball. Her parents are Brian ‘91 and Kristi, and her coach at Bishop Carroll is Taylor Steven ’04. Hannah’s coach at Tabor will be Shawn Reed.