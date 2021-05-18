Bishop Carroll softball undefeated and primed for postseason run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll softball team was perfect in the regular season and now sets their sights set on making a deep postseason run.

The Golden Eagles not only won a City League title this season, they ran the table with a perfect 18-0 record.

“We’ve cleaned up a lot of mistakes. We still have a ways to go,” said Steve Harshberger, in his seventh season as Bishop Carroll’s head coach.

The Golden Eagles haven’t won a state title since 2015 and hope to change that this playoff run.

“At Carroll, that’s what we’re playing for. Three goals, win City, win regionals and get to state and do the best we can,” said Harshberger.

Bishop Carroll is the one seed in the Class 5A-West Regional and is scheduled to play Andover Central on Wednesday at 4:30 at the Two Rivers Youth Club.

