Bishop Carroll volleyball sets early goals for 2021 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bishop Carroll volleyball is no stranger to City League success. Last season, the Golden Eagles went 26-4, complete with a league title and an appearance at state. Their goals coming into the 2021 season look similar to last year’s resume.

“Obviously our goals are to be competitive, as usual,” said Bishop Carroll volleyball head coach Tammy Long. We’d love to make it to state again this year like we did last year.”

Last year, the girls completed a seventeen-game win streak, in which they learned the importance of taking the season one game at a time.

“Every game matters and every practice matters,” said Bishop Carroll volleyball Kenzie Dugan. “Giving 100% in everything, every point of every game determines our future.”

The Golden Eagles open the 2021 season at home on Aug. 31.