Bishop Carroll volleyball snags 3rd place at 5A state tournament

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been 19 years since the Bishop Carroll volleyball team has been crowned state champions.

They will have to wait another year to snag their 9th state title.

The Golden Eagles, seeded 2nd in the 5A state semifinal, couldn’t come out on top in a wild back and forth second set against Lansing. They would fall in straight sets (25-22, 25-23).

That set up a consolation match with Maize South. After a close first set, the Golden Eagles would cruise in the second, winning 25-7 and taking home 3rd place.

Head coach Tammy Long says it was a bittersweet ending to the season.

“It’s bittersweet, it is a great senior class, you know there are some amazing players, the fact that five of them, six, are starters is pretty amazing,” said Long.

While they didn’ take home a state title, senior Ella Larkin, who is committed to play at LSU next year was happy with her teams performance.

“It’s actually the best we’ve done in the past four years, so, since I’ve been here, it’s the best we’ve done, so I’m super proud and it has been awesome,” said Larkin.

St. Thomas Aquinas would take home the 5A state title for the second consecutive year.