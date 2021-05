WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta-9 is what we all know as marijuana and it's obviously illegal here in Kansas. The only molecular difference between legal Delta-8 and illegal Delta-9 is their chromosome structure and their potency.

Lucas Fitch, the manager at CBD Plus in Wichita says, "It's about 50 to 75-percent weaker than the normal stuff, so you don't get high but you get all of the benefits that THC offers you."