Blind baseball players compete in adaptive sport world series in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keep your ear on the ball! The best blind baseball players are in Wichita for the National Beep Baseball World Series, July 25-Aug. 1.

According to the National Beep Baseball Association, beep baseball is a physically demanding and enjoyable competitive sport for athletes who are blind or visually impaired.

During the game, an oversized softball beeps at the batter to let them know when it is time to swing, and the bases buzz to let them know where to run.

“It’s one of the few team competitions that there actually is for the blind and visually impaired,” said Jerry Windell, a coach on the National Beep Baseball Association Board of Directors. “Whether you’re blind or normally sighted, a lot of us grew up loving baseball and it’s our opportunity just to be able to play like other people can.”

The championship game is Saturday at 11 a.m. at South Lakes Soccer Complex. All games are free to attend.

