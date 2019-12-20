Blue Aces fend off Pioneers, win 68-51

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coming off a 61-47 loss to Bishop Carroll on Tuesday, Wichita East head coach Joe Jackson and his Blue Aces squad were looking to get back in the win column.

The Blue Aces jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first on a Norman Massey layup.

However, the Pioneers would quickly erase the deficit, riding the back of former East guard Jaylin Henderson. Henderson would pour in 12 of his 19 points on the night in the first quarter.

In the end though, it was the Blue Aces who would pull away in the second half, grabbing the win, 68-51 as both schools head into the holiday break.