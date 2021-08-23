Wichita East High School football team looking forward to the new season following last year’s success

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita East High School played its first successful season in 2020, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1983.

“We don’t have a choice but to move on. We can’t keep reminiscing,” said senior wide receiver Caqouy Patterson.

The Blue Aces lost to Junction City, 49-42, but the season left the team with a chip on their shoulder after accomplishing something the school program hasn’t done in over 30 years.

“Everyone thinks last year was just a lucky season,” said senior linebacker and K-State commit Tobi Osunsami.

In two games, the offense scored more than 80 points.

As the team experienced success, their freshman quarterback suffered from a season-ending injury right before the playoffs.

“It was crazy, but as a freshman, what I did, it was a great experience,” said Deonate Mitchell, East High School quarterback.

This year, the team returns with 11 seniors.

“Right now, I am waiting on the right leader to step up, but as of now, no, I don’t know who that will be,” said Ene Akpan, East High School football coach.

The head coach led the team to a 7-2 finish during his second season.

“A lot of schools have coaches who are there for the stipends,” said Akpan. “We have a lot of coaches here that really want to coach with athletic backgrounds, so they know what they are doing.”

Akpan believes last year’s success can motivate his team to win, but the most important thing he wants to accomplish this year is to send his seniors off to the next level.

“Win or lose, I just want to get them to college,” he added.

East High School will open its season visiting Hays. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.