Blue Dragons get a shot at a national title

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After an undefeated season under first year head coach Andrew Dallas, the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons will get a shot in the NJCAA national championship football game.

The NJCAA announced on Monday that the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons (7-0) will play No. 2 Snow College (8-0) in the 2020-21 NJCAA Football Championship game. The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The Blue Dragons will play for a national championship for the first time in the program’s 89-year history. The highest final ranking the Blue Dragons have ever had in football was No. 3 after the 2019 season. The only other seasons the Blue Dragons finished undefeated were 1947 and 1969.

The championship game matchup will be the first between Hutchinson and Snow.

The Badgers will be looking for their second national title in football. Snow won the 1985 championship defeating NEO in the Mid-America Bowl. Snow also played in the 2008 national championship game and lost 37-30 in double overtime to Butler.

That was the first year that the NJCAA started designating bowl games as the national championship game. Then in 2018, the NJCAA created a game for the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the final poll to play for the national championship. In 2018 and 2019, those games were at Pittsburg State University’s Brandenburg Stadium.