Blue Dragons open season with sweep, perfect game

Hutchinson scored three runs in the first inning of the season opener and never looked back.

The Blue Dragons scored a total of 18 runs in the first three innings of the game where they tallied 19 runs on 13 hits to beat the visiting Red Devils 19-1.

Blue Dragons’ freshman pitcher Sadie Loney surrendered only one run on six hits. The lone run was a lead-off home run to Allen’s Riley Zook in the fourth inning.

Loney worked four innings on 59 pitches giving up one run on four hits. She struck out five and didn’t surrender a walk in the contest. Sophomore pitcher Maryssa Rollin worked the fifth inning by striking out the side.

The Blue Dragons continued their winning ways in the second game 9-0 as Hutchinson freshman pitcher Jordan Galliher held the Red Devils hitless.

Galliher opened the game with two-strike outs and over the next 10 batters only had three fly-ball outs, and three ground outs to go along with five strikeouts. She retired all 15 batters she faced.

Galliher finished the game by striking out the side in the fifth inning.

The Blue Dragons travel to Wichita to take on Friends University JV on Tuesday.

Other scores from the opening weekend.

Friday

Phoenix College 13, Northwest Kansas Technical College 3

College of Southern Nevada 8, Northwest Kansas Technical College 0

Butler 6, Northeast Texas CC 4

Trinity Valley CC 16, Butler 8

Utah State 17, Northwest Kansas Technical College 2

Saturday

Butler 14, Hill College 3

Arizona Western College 8, Northwest Kansas Technical College 0

Pratt 14, Lamar 5

Butler 7, Northeast Texas CC 3

Lamar 16, Pratt 6

Central Arizona 11, Northwest Kansas Technical College 0

Sunday

Barton 12, Lamar 2

Barton 4, Lamar 1

