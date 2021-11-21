Blue Dragons win KJCCC title game at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Blue Dragons took care of business in a 49-19 win on Sunday defeating Garden City Community College in the first football game played at Riverfront Stadium, winning a KJCCC title in the process.

The Broncbusters led 6-0 late in the first quarter, but the Blue Dragons took the lead following an 82 yard touchdown pass from Dylan Laible to Malik Benson.

Garden City regained the lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Rhett Ricedorff caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver David Elder, part of a trick play.

Hutchinson scored 21 points in the second quarter, they took a 21-13 lead after an Anwar Lewis five yard run, and never trailed again after that touchdown.

“It means everything. It just shows all the work that we’ve put in and all the hard work and it worked out great for us,” said Laible. He threw for 314 yards on 12-26 passing in the win.

The Blue Dragons are now 8-2 overall, and will wait to see if they make the four team national playoff. Hutchinson won the NJCAA national title last season.

“Do I believe we are deserving of that? Absolutely,” said Drew Dallas, Hutchinson’s head coach. “Do I think we’re one of the best four teams in the nation? Absolutely. I don’t think there’s many people that can argue with that, with our performance lately.”