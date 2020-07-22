Bowyer heads to Kansas Speedway without his typical crowd

Kyle Busch, left, and Clint Bowyer, right, talk on pit road prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Clint Bowyer would usually be swamped by family and friends during the first of two trips to his home track this season. Instead, the Cup Series star will be running in front of mostly empty seats again at Kansas Speedway.

The series has had limited fans for select races since returning fro the coronavirus pandemic, but hot spots in Kansas and neighboring Missouri forced officials to pull the plug on fans earlier this month.

That doesn’t take the pressure off Bowyer, though. He’s still looking to secure a playoff spot for this season and a ride for next.