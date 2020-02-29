Boys State Wrestling Championships get going across the Sunflower State

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A day after high school girl wrestlers competed in the first ever state championships in Salina, the attention turned to the boys as their state tourney got going across the state.

In Park City, Salina and Hays, boys from 106 pound weight class up to the 285 pound class hit the mat on the first day of the tournament.

In Park City for the 6A and 5A tourney, we had some upsets to get the Semifinal round going.

Nakaylen Shabazz, a freshman from Maize went toe-to-toe with Bubba Wright from Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the 5A 106 pound class Semifinal match.

Wright had only lost one time coming into the match, while Shabazz had lost 11 times this year.

In the end it would be Shabazz who came out on top to move onto the championship round on Sunday.

“It was great feeling, I’ve been working for it all this season, I’m so excited right now so take care of business tomorrow. Do what I go to do to get up on that podium, number one spot,” said Shabazz.

It was a big day for Wichita North on the mat as well.

Jackson Stroud became their first wrestler since 2012 to make it to the championship round.

This comes after Stroud won his Semifinal match in the 220 pound weight class against Alec Younggren from Olathe South.

“I mean it was probably one of the, the best I’ve wrestled all year, I guess I’m peaking at the right time as they say,” said Stroud.

As for the team leaders heading into Saturday, for 6A, Mill Valley leads with 118.5 points.

In 5A, Goddard is in the top spot with 156 points.