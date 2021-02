LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 24: A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball ahead of the game between the Rider Broncs and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 24, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and No. 23 Kansas rolled past Kansas State 74-51.

David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks, who had lost four of five.

Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats have lost nine straight.