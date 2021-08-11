Broncbusters hope to dethrone Hutchinson in 2021 Jayhawk football season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Community College football team tallied just a single loss last season, that loss came against the national champion Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons. Garden City hopes to dethrone the defending champs in 2021.

“We just have to play really well when we play them. They have athletes just like we have athletes that can play and move on to the next level,” said Tom Minnick, entering his third season at Garden City. “That’s the big game in town and it’s going to happen on our side of the state now. Hopefully we can continue to build and get better so we can beat them.”

The Broncbusters have several new faces on their coaching staff this season. Following the retirement of offensive coordinator Mike Orthmann and the departure of defensive coach Jerry Dominguez, the Broncbusters bring back a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball. The entire offensive line returns, which paved the way for Jordan Ford to win the NJCAA rushing title during the spring. On the other side, defensive coordinator Aaron Cheatwood has most of his starting unit intact with defensive end Shemar Pearl, linebacker Cameron Johnson, and defensive back Keylon Kennedy all back in the mix. Lineman, Vaai Seumalo, who was recently offered by Kansas State, anchors the men up front with defensive tackle Mark Robinson ready to clog the middle.

“We have a lot of experience coming back so a team that went 7-1 and lost to the national champions,” said Minnick.

“We got to get over that hump. You have teams in this conference that have been power houses before, trying to get back there that you’re going to have to beat. The conference is tough, from top to bottom and we have to stay focused each and every week and come out and play.”

Garden City’s first game is at Fort Scott Community College on September 11 at 7p.m.

(Garden City C.C. Athletics contributed information to this article.)