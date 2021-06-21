Buddy Hield hosts 4th annual basketball camp in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield hosted his fourth annual basketball camp in Wichita.

“I see myself out there,” he said, smiling and glancing at the kids. “I came a long way and, I’m sure if I can come a long way, a lot of these guys can come a long way, too.”

The 2016 first-round draft pick is a local product of Sunrise Christian Academy.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have an NBA player who played for us be here because he walked the same hallways that our players did, he’s been in the same city, he’s been here, and so he’s kind of a testament that you can really do something from, people think Wichita’s the middle of nowhere, but like, he’s made it out of here,” said SCA’s Head Basketball Coach Luke Barnwell.

The day-session camp was broken into age groups, 5 years old thru 11 years old and 12 years old and up.

“Hopefully they leave here with something to think about,” said Barnwell.

“Go 110%,” Hield said. “If you’re going 75, 50%, it doesn’t make no sense to be out here.”

He encourages players to be themselves and have confidence.

“Everybody’s trying to get to college or the NBA or to fulfill their life-goal dreams and that’s all we’re trying to do for everybody,” Hield said.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard currently plays with the Sacramento Kings averaging 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2020-21 season.