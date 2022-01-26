Buhler native accepts head volleyball coaching job at Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, MO – (KSNW) Buhler’s Caitlin Peterson (formerly Pankratz) is no stranger to the Central Missouri volleyball program. She played five seasons for the Jennies, and spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach for the program. This month, she became the ninth head coach in program history.

Peterson has been with the Central Missouri volleyball program for a combined 17 seasons as both a coach and a student-athlete.

During her tenure as a coach for UCM, the Jennies have captured five MIAA regular season titles, three MIAA postseason tournament championships and two NCAA Division II Regional crowns.

She attributes the foundation of her success to her small-town Buhler roots.

“Just being from a small town you kind of have that chip on your shoulder. You got to work a little harder than those big city kids,” said Peterson. “I think my foundation from Buhler absolutely has made me who I am today.”

That small-town mentality once in a while will reflect in her recruiting of players.

“I try to keep that in mind when I’m recruiting, maybe this player doesn’t play for the best team or is winning all the tournaments or getting all the awards but I try to remember where I came from,” said Peterson.

(UCM Athletics contributed information to this article.)