EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler Community College pitcher Braxton Hyde, originally of Liberal, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies on July 19.

Hyde was the first Butler player to hear his name called since 2019 when Zach Bravo was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 29th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

“I’m excited to get to work and be able to play for such a great organization,” Hyde said. “I don’t feel like I’m nervous at all. I’m ready for everything that is coming my way.”

The Rockies selected Hyde with the 416th pick in the 14th round. He made 15 starts on the year, finishing with a 5-4 record from 73 innings pitches. He finished the season with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts. He also had two appearances with complete game victories.

Hyde’s best game came in the playoffs against Coffeyville last season, where he struck out 12 batters.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what Braxton has achieved,” Head Coach BJ McVay said in a news release. “He is a great kid, great person, great athlete and overall, a great human. He is at a maturity level with a level head on his shoulders that he is going to do well.”

In high school, Hyde played for Liberal High School, helping the team win two conference championships and compiling an ERA of 1.24 his senior year. While he was drafted, he has still not signed a contract with the Rockies yet.

Along with Hyde, the Rockies also drafted Kansas State pitcher Blake Adams, a Springdale, Arkansas, product who started his career with Arkansas before transferring to Kansas State.