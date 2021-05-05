Butler Community College softball team prepares for postseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Head coach Doug Chance has lead Butler Community College’s softball team for the past 17 years and just celebrated 700 career wins with the Grizzlies.

“I wish I could take credit for all those banners and stuff, but honestly, we just had some good kids,” said Chance.

Butler is currently 43-2 headed into NJCAA regional 6 tournament this weekend in Dodge City.

“Honestly, it’s the coach, staff, it’s unmatched,” said Madi Young, a native from Derby who has known Chance for years.

“If you do anything wrong, you’re not getting punished. You’re being corrected,” said Chance

Doug believes the success of the program over the years is due to the staff building a foundation that the ladies buy into.

“The lessons we learn from the pulpit about Christian life really translate on the field and that’s the culture of this team.”

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories