Campus basketball star Sterling Chapman commits to Tulsa

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Campus basketball player Sterling Chapman will take his talents to Tulsa next season. The senior announced his commitment to the Golden Hurricanes Wednesday morning.

The reigning 6A Player of the Year originally committed to play for Wichita State back on October 6th, two days before allegations of misconduct surfaced regarding then-Shockers head basketball coach Gregg Marshall.

Last Friday, Chapman announced he was going to decommit from WSU and reopen his recruitment.

Chapman helped lead Campus to an undefeated, 24-0, during the 2019-20 season.