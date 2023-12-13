WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a breakout 2023 season, Campus High School alum and Emporia State University wide receiver Tyler Kahmann was rewarded for his efforts.

The Associated Press named Kahmann a Division II Second-Team All-American on Wednesday. He was the only Emporia State player to be named to the list.

Kahmann led the country in touchdown receptions last season with 20, an Emporia State record. He is ranked second in the nation in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and sixth in scoring, points scored and total touchdowns.

He is the only player in the NCAA at any level to have 100 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions this season.

Last season, Kahmann appeared in all 12 games and hauled in 101 receptions for 1,234 yards. His longest reception this season went 74 yards in a game against Missouri Southern State.