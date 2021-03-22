Campus High School baseball builds into new season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many high school spring sports in the area are getting back into the swing of things after not having much of a season last year. The Campus High School baseball team is building into a new season with new opportunities.

The Colts won a Class 6A state title in 2019. A majority of that title team returned last year, only for the pandemic to cancel the season. The Colts only have one remaining player from that title team still on the roster.

“We just got to stay together as a team cause right now we haven’t played with each other as much so we don’t know how everyone plays so we just have to keep it together,” said Colts senior infielder Tate Rico.

The Colts know it might take some time, but they can develop the talent they have coming up.

“This is a whole new group of guys. We’ve turned the page and moved on,” said head coach Bryan Clasen.

“We’re hoping we can build back to what we had last year and two years ago. It may take some time. We’re hoping we’re playing our best baseball by the middle of May. That’s what we’re shooting for.”