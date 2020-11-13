Campus hoop star Sterling Chapman decommits from Wichita State

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville Campus basketball star Sterling Chapman has announced he is decommitting from playing at Wichita State in 2021. He tells KSN he intends to reopen his recruitment
In a text message with KSN Friday afternoon, Chapman said “Yes, I’m opening up.”
Chapman verbally committed to play at WSU back on October 6 just a few days before allegations of misconduct regarding Shockers head basketball coach Gregg Marshall surfaced.
Chapman was the lone recruit in the Shockers 2021 recruiting class.
