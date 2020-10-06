Campus hoop star Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sterling Gaston-Chapman is staying home to pursue his basketball dreams.

The Campus Colts star guard announced on his Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play for Wichita State, beginning next season.

Gaston-Chapman had narrowed his choices down to WSU, SMU, Tulsa and Grand Canyon.

He is coming off a junior season where he helped lead the Colts to a perfect, 23-0, record. They would see their season cut short one game into the 6A KSHSAA Basketball State Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories