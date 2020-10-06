Campus hoop star Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sterling Gaston-Chapman is staying home to pursue his basketball dreams.

The Campus Colts star guard announced on his Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play for Wichita State, beginning next season.

Gaston-Chapman had narrowed his choices down to WSU, SMU, Tulsa and Grand Canyon.

He is coming off a junior season where he helped lead the Colts to a perfect, 23-0, record. They would see their season cut short one game into the 6A KSHSAA Basketball State Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.