Campus takes home 6A state baseball title

The Haysville Campus Colts made the journey to Lawrence in search of a 6A state baseball championship on Thursday.

On Friday, they secured the title after beating Lawrence Free State, 3-2, in nine innings.

The win was sealed by junior infielder Austin Warkins, who got the game winning hit in the bottom of the nineth.

This comes a little over a week after Warkins got the game winning hit for the Colts in a 13-12 win over Junction City. That game went 12 innings with the win giving the Colts the 6A state regional title.