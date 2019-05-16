Campus wins 6A Regional, 13-12, in 12 innings over Junction City

It was a busy day on the diamond for the Haysville Campus Colts.

In their 6A Regional Semifinal, the Colts took care of business early against Topeka, winning 10-0 by run rule after five innings.

That set up a matchup with Junction City in the final game.

After 12 innings, junior Austin Warkins would hit a walk-off single to drive in the winning run as the Colts prevail 13-12.

Head Coach Bryan Clasen spoke earlier in the day about how special this group really is.

“This group has gelled better than any group I’ve been around, and pitching wise, I’ve got two kids that are two of the best in the Wichita Metro area, Jack and Tanner, so, pitching and defense wins you games,” said Clasen.

The win punches a ticket for the Colts to the 6A state championships next week in Lawrence.